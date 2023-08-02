The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins put together a whopper of a promotion to welcome trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger. The Marlins celebrated the slugger and his appetizing last name by offering $5 hamburgers for their game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Burger, a power-hitting infielder, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Miami hopes he can provide a jolt to the lineup after he slugged 25 homers for the White Sox, tied for ninth in the majors entering Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.