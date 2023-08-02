Train crashes into bus at crossing in Mexico, killing 6 and injuring 17

EL MARQUES, Mexico (AP) — Six people are dead and 17 injured after a train crashed into a small commuter bus at a grade crossing in central Mexico. A civil defense official in the state of Queretaro north of Mexico City says the accident occurred early Wednesday. Five of the 17 injured are reported in critical condition. Photos of the scene show the crumpled wreckage of the bus tossed to one side of the tracks. Such accidents are frequent at railroad crossings in Mexico that lack signals or barriers.

