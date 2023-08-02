Trump supporters view the latest indictment as evidence of a crime — against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The latest indictment of Donald Trump alleges the former president conspired to overturn the will of voters and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump’s most devoted followers claim these serious criminal charges actually show that Trump is the victim of political persecution. Misleading claims about the indictment swirled on social media platforms popular with Trump supporters on Wednesday, a day after the latest charges were announced. Experts who study propaganda say that’s to be expected following years of Trump’s lies about American elections. They say the volume of misinformation could increase as Trump defends himself while seeking another term as president.

By DAVID KLEPPER and ALI SWENSON Associated Press

