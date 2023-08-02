Trump to face judge in DC over charges that he tried to overturn 2020 presidential election
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is due in federal court to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election. He will be facing a judge just blocks from the U.S. Capitol that his supporters stormed to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power. In what’s by now become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be processed by law enforcement on Thursday, be officially taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released, so he can rejoin the campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.