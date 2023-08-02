U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The United States’ 0-0 draw against Portugal in the Women’s World Cup was the most-watched overnight program in Fox history. The game on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand, which kicked off at 3 a.m. EDT, averaged 1,354,000 viewers. Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 1.73 million for the final 15 minutes. The audience paled in comparison to the first two American matches, which kicked off in prime time. The July 26 match against the Netherlands was the most-watched U.S. group stage match in Women’s World Cup history, averaging 6,429,000. The opening match on July 21 against Vietnam averaged 5,261,000. The Spanish-language audience of 206,000 across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo streaming platforms was the largest for a non-prime time match.

