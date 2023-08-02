Skip to Content
AP National News

UN given green light to monitor peace deal between Colombia’s government and its largest rebel group

By
Published 5:56 PM

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously authorized the U.N. political mission in Colombia to help verify implementation of the recent peace agreement between the government and its largest remaining guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army. It expressed willingness Wednesday to do the same if a cease-fire agreement is reached with another armed group. The U.N. has been monitoring the 2016 peace agreement with Colombia’s then largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. That accord ended more than 50 years of war.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content