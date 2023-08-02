US man alleged to be white supremacist leader extradited from Romania on riot, conspiracy charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. man accused of leading a white supremacy group has been extradited from Romania to face charges of inciting violence at California political rallies in 2017. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles says 33-year-old Robert Paul Rundo of Huntington Beach was flown back to the country Tuesday. He is expected to appear in federal court Wednesday on charges of conspiracy and rioting. Authorities say Rundo is allegedly a founding member of the Rise Above Movement, which is described in the indictment as a militant white supremacy organization. Rundo’s attorney, Julia Deixler, declined to comment.

