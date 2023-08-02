US soldier dead after a truck hit his military vehicle on a German highway

BERLIN (AP) — The U.S. military says an American soldier died when a truck hit his Stryker armored vehicle on a highway in southern Germany. U.S. Army Europe said in a statement Wednesday that the accident happened on Tuesday near Tirschenreuth in Bavaria. It said the civilian semi-truck hit the Stryker as it merged onto the A93 highway. Civilian medics treated the soldier, who was with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The army said no other soldiers traveling in the military vehicle were injured. It added that it would provide no further details pending notification of next of kin.

