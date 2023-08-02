US Supreme Court Justice Jackson to speak at church bombing anniversary in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will speak in Alabama next month at an event marking the 60th anniversary of a church bombing that killed four girls in 1963. Jackson will give the keynote address at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, at a Sept. 15 event marking the bombing’s anniversary, city officials announced. The girls were gathered in a downstairs bathroom of the church on Sept. 15, 1963, when a timed bomb planted by KKK members went off outside under a set of stairs.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.