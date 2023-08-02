Veterans sue U.S. Defense and Veterans Affairs departments to get access to infertility treatments

NEW YORK (AP) — New lawsuits claim that the U.S. Defense Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs are making it difficult and sometimes impossible for veterans to get infertility treatments. Multiple lawsuits were filed Wednesday in federal courts in New York and Boston seeking to hold the United States accountable for creating obstacles to health care access for a population that advocates say has a higher rate of infertility than the population at large. The lawsuits seek to obtain in vitro fertilization coverage for military service members and veterans who don’t fit the Veterans Affairs definition of infertility as pertaining solely to married, heterosexual couples.

