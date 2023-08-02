Wasted welfare money sparks candidates’ feud in election for Mississippi governor
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Democrat trying to unseat Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is pushing hard to tie the Republican incumbent to tens of millions of dollars in welfare misspending that happened while Reeves was lieutenant governor. But the Reeves campaign says challenger Brandon Presley is engaging in false and “nonsensical” attacks. Former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and others have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to misusing money that was supposed to help poor people. Presley’s new commercial says $1.3 million went to a “personal trainer” for Reeves. The governor’s campaign says Reeves took part in group fitness classes — not one-on-one sessions.