Wasted welfare money sparks candidates’ feud in election for Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Democrat trying to unseat Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is pushing hard to tie the Republican incumbent to tens of millions of dollars in welfare misspending that happened while Reeves was lieutenant governor. But the Reeves campaign says challenger Brandon Presley is engaging in false and “nonsensical” attacks. Former Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis and others have pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to misusing money that was supposed to help poor people. Presley’s new commercial says $1.3 million went to a “personal trainer” for Reeves. The governor’s campaign says Reeves took part in group fitness classes — not one-on-one sessions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.