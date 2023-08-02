Willy the Texas rodeo goat, on the lam for weeks, has been found safe

HOUSTON (AP) — Willy the rodeo goat has lassoed the hearts of residents in a rural South Texas county ever since she escaped from an animal enclosure July 15. She was finally found Monday. Residents in Willacy County had searched for her on horses, all-terrain vehicles and by drone. Local businesses had donated 90 prizes and gifts worth $5,000 in total to be given to whoever found her. A 16-year-old and and his friend caught Willy after spotting her in a wooded area. The search for Willy brought national attention to the county about 300 miles southwest of Houston that has about 20,000 residents.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.