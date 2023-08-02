Wisconsin lawsuit asks new liberal-controlled Supreme Court to toss Republican-drawn maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed with Wisconsin’s newly liberal-controlled state Supreme Court argues that Republican-drawn legislative maps are unconstitutional and must be redone. The lawsuit Wednesday is the latest legal challenge of many nationwide that could upset political boundary lines before the 2024 election. The long-promised action from a liberal law firm focusing on voting rights comes the day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court flipped from a conservative to liberal majority. The action from Wisconsin-based Law Forward argues that the state legislative maps are an unconstitutional gerrymander. The maps were drawn by Republicans and approved by the state Supreme Court when it was controlled by conservative justices. Notably, the lawsuit does not challenge the congressional maps.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.