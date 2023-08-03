A father rescued his 3 children from a New Jersey river before drowning

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a father who rescued his three children from a New Jersey river drowned after he lost his balance and disappeared under the water. Divers found the body of Rolando Camarillo-Cholula on Wednesday in the Millstone River. Witnesses say the children had gone in the water but soon became distressed. The father then went in and got the kids to shallow water but went under. Police say emergency responders went to the river in Somerset County’s Franklin Township after a 911 caller reported the 42-year-old South River man was in distress in the water. His children were safe on shore. They are 8, 11 and 13 years old.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.