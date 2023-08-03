An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

An 87-year-old Maine woman ably fought off a teenage attacker before feeding him because he said he was “awfully hungry.” Marjorie Perkins said she awoke at 2 a.m. on July 26 to a young man who’d shed his shirt and pants and was standing over her bed, telling her he was going to cut her. She was struck on the forehead and cheek but otherwise emerged unscathed. The Brunswick resident said the intruder told her he was “awfully hungry” and she gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines. The teen left but was later arrested. Police aren’t releasing his identity because he is a minor.

