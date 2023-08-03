Lebanon hands over to Italy suspected drug dealer arrested near Beirut

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has handed over to Italy a suspected Italian drug dealer arrested last month north of the capital of Beirut,. Judicial officials say that Bartolo Bruzzaniti was flown to Italy on a private jet on Thursday morning. The anti-Mafia prosecutors based in Reggio Calabria, a city in the region of Calabria in southern Italy, have called Bruzzaniti a major organized crime figure. Bruzzaniti was arrested while dining in July at a restaurant in the coastal town of Jounieh, north of Beirut, on an Interpol warrant and as part of a crackdown on the prominent Italian organized crime syndicate known as ’Ndrangheta that has activities outside Italy.

