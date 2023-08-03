Palestinian foreign minister says Biden’s inaction as Middle East violence surges is ‘weak’

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister has attacked the Biden administration as weak and uninterested in the Mideast conflict. Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has surged to its highest levels in nearly two decades. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki told foreign reporters in Ramallah on Thursday that he was “disappointed.” U.S. President Joe Biden had initially won plaudits from the Palestinians when he rejected the Trump administration’s unabashedly pro-Israel stance. But Malki says Biden has done little to follow up on those promises. The Palestinian Authority is confronting what analysts say could be its greatest threat to its existence.

