Philippine coast guard rescues 67 people from damaged boat in the second ferry accident in a week

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard has rescued all 67 people from a ferry boat that struck a floating object and took on water off a northeastern province. It was the second ferry accident to hit the country in a week. Officials said a passenger on the Jovelle Express 3 managed to contact a coast guard station for help when the vessel was damaged Thursday after hitting an unspecified object off Polillo island in Quezon province. The 60 passengers and seven crew members were brought to Polillo. Last week, an overcrowded ferry boat flipped over in a lake southeast of Manila after being lashed by strong winds that sparked panic among many passengers. At least 27 drowned and more than 40 others were rescued.

