Russia adds Norway to its list of unfriendly countries for allegedly targeting its diplomats

Russia has added Norway to its list of “unfriendly countries” for allegedly targeting Russian diplomats abroad, further worsening its relations with the West. Under the order published Thursday, the number of local staff the Norwegian diplomatic mission can hire in Russia is limited to 27 people. In April, Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats after accusing them of carrying out intelligence activities under diplomatic cover. Russia retaliated by expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats in what Norway said was an “act of revenge.” Norway’s Foreign Ministry says it hasn’t yet received official information from Russian authorities but that there is no basis for saying Norway is unfriendly toward Russia.

By The Associated Press

