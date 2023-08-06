China releases TV documentary showcasing army’s ability to attack Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China has released a new documentary about the army’s preparation to attack Taiwan and showcasing soldiers pledging to give up their lives if needed as Beijing continues to ramp up its rhetoric against the self-ruled island. “Chasing Dreams,” an eight-part docuseries aired by state broadcaster CCTV earlier this week to mark the People Liberation Army’s 96th anniversary, features military drills and testimonials by dozens of soldiers, of which several express their willingness to die in a potential attack against Taiwan. State media and the PLA frequently release propaganda materials promoting the army’s modernization as well as sleek videos of military drills. China claims Taiwan, a self-governed democracy, as its own territory, to be conquered by force if necessary.

