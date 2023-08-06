DeSantis’ retaliation against Disney hurts Florida, former governors and lawmakers say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A group of mostly Republican former high-level government officials is calling Gov. Ron DeSantis’ takeover of Disney World’s governing district “severely damaging to the political, social, and economic fabric of the State.” The group of former governors, U.S. House members and presidential administration officials filed a “friend of the court” brief on Wednesday in Disney’s federal lawsuit against DeSantis and his appointees to the board of Disney World’s governing district. Disney says the Florida governor violated the company’s free speech rights by taking over the district after Disney publicly opposed Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.