Fort Lauderdale airport temporarily evacuated over security investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A check-in area of a terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was temporarily evacuated because of a security-related law enforcement investigation. Airport officials said on social media that the roadway leading to the upper-level section Terminal 1 was also temporarily closed because of the investigation. Officials encouraged passengers traveling through that area to check with their airlines about the status of their flights and to get dropped off at the terminal’s lower level. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is Florida’s third-busiest airport, behind airports in Orlando and Miami.

