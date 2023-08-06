German far-right says the EU is a ‘failed project’ as it prepares for European Parliament elections

VIENNA (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany has declared the European Union a “failed project” in its current form as it adopts its program for next June’s European Parliament election at its party convention in the eastern city of Magdeburg. The text states that the EU has “completely failed” in all important areas, including its policies on climate and migration. However, the party stops short of demanding Germany’s exit from the EU. Instead, it’s calling for the bloc to be re-founded as a “federation of European nations.” Recent polls put support for the AfD at 19-22%, behind only the main conservative opposition bloc.

