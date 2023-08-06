Penguins acquire 3-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a trade with the Sharks
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and a 2025 second-round pick, goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. The Canadiens got involved to make the salary cap work. The Sharks are retaining just over 13% what’s left on Karlsson’s contract. Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris since Doug Harvey in 1961.