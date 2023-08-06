Shooting kills 2 men and a woman and wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington, D.C., say a shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized. Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast and found five victims who had been shot. Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith says two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. She says two men were transported to area hospitals but she was not immediately aware of their conditions. This level of violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia, according to Smith, who says, “This is not a war zone.”

