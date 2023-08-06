Trump’s attack on ‘filth and decay’ in nation’s capital just the latest in his personal feud with DC
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington has never been a particularly friendly place for Donald Trump. And after pleading not guilty to federal charges that he had tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Trump was quick to show that the feeling was mutual. He told reporters he was “very sad” to see “the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings” during his drive through the nation’s capital to the federal courthouse. D.C. defenders feel that Trump has always had a personal issue with the district. And heavily Democratic Washington — while generally cool to all Republican presidents — was distinctly hostile to the Trump administration. Now Trump’s team argues he can’t receive a fair trial there.