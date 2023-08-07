At least 12 people were injured in a blast at a port in northwest Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish officials say at least 12 people have been injured in an explosion at a port in the country’s northwest. The blast at a grain depot at the port of Derince on the northern shore of the Gulf of Izmit on Monday sent up plumes of thick smoke and dust. The governor of Kocaeli province said an initial investigation showed the explosion was due to “wheat dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to the silo.” Kocaeli Mayor Tahir Buyukakin said three of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.