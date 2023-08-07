DC area braces for destructive evening storms, hail and tornadoes
By ASHRAF KHALIL and JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of federal employees were sent home early as the Washington, D.C., area faced a looming forecast for destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. The Office of Personnel Management announced Monday that all non-emergency employees would have to depart before 3 p.m., when all federal offices would close. This rare step comes ahead of an impending storm that meteorologists have predicted could be unusually destructive.