Engineers partially restore rail service after train derailed in southern Pakistan, killing 30

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say engineers have partially restored passenger rail service in southern Pakistan, a day after a passenger train derailed there, killing at least 30 people and injuring 90 others. Local authorities have also handed over the bodies of all of the victims of Sunday’s train crash to their families for funerals. Officials on Monday said engineers are still working at the crash site to fully restore rail service. Train accidents in Pakistan are often the result of poor railway infrastructure and official negligence.

