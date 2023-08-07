Ex-student accused in California stabbing deaths is mentally unfit for trial

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The criminal case against a former Northern California university student accused of several stabbings is on hold. Prosecutors have agreed that the former university student is incompetent to stand trial. Carlos Dominguez faces murder charges in connection to attacks that killed two and terrorized a peaceful college town. A Yolo County judge on Monday dismissed jurors in the competency trial. Prosecutors said they disagreed with how the initial doctor assessing Dominguez reached her conclusions. But they dropped objections after three medical experts testified he is schizophrenic and the court last week ordered medication. Dominguez will move to a state hospital and the criminal trial will resume once his competency is restored.

