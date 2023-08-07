Fargo officer wounded in fatal shooting while responding to crash to leave hospital

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer wounded last month by a shooter who killed another officer is expected to leave the hospital. The Fargo Police Department announced on Facebook Officer Tyler Hawes was “anticipated to be released” on Monday. Officer Andrew Dotas was also wounded in the shooting and left the hospital on Saturday. Mohamad Barakat ambushed and shot them and a bystander and killed officer Jake Wallin on July 14 in Fargo as the officers responded to a routine traffic crash. A fourth officer shot and killed Barakat. Authorities say Barakat appeared to have been planning a larger attack for the day of the shooting, when summer festivities were underway.

