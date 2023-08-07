From Killer Mike to Fat Joe, hip-hop stars talk about how first rap song resonated with them

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Remember the first rap song you heard? Some of your favorite rappers and DJs do. While hip-hop celebrates 50 years of life, The Associated Press asked some of the genre’s most popular artists – including Killer Mike, JT of City Girls, King Combs and Fat Joe – to recall their fondest memory and how the moment resonated with them. In the second of two parts, the AP spoke with 14 rappers and producers who reminisced about their first time listening to a song from either Tupac Tupac Shakur, Grandmaster Flash, Run-D.M.C, Uncle Luke or a close family member.

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and GARY GERARD HAMILTON Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.