Illinois to ban advertising for guns allegedly marketed to kids and militants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois will soon outlaw advertising for firearms that officials determine produce a public safety threat or appeals to children, militants or others who might later use the weapons illegally. The move is part of the state’s continued effort to curb mass shootings. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has pledged to sign the plan into law. Gun-rights advocates say it violates not only the constitutionally protected right to own firearms but free speech. Legislation developed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul would make Illinois the eighth state to allow lawsuits against firearms manufacturers or distributors. The plan is part of ongoing efforts by Democratic lawmakers who control the Statehouse to eliminate gun violence.

