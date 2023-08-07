Trio of missing hikers who set out on treacherous ridge in Scottish Highlands found dead

GLEN COE, Scotland (AP) — Police say the bodies of three missing hikers have been recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. A search for the trio began Saturday night when they didn’t return from hiking along a notoriously narrow ridge crest in Glen Coe. A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday to recover them. Police Scotland says the deaths did not appear to be suspicious but a report will be given to prosecutors. The group set out to hike the Aonach Eagach, a 6-mile-long knife-edge ridge with precipitous drops.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.