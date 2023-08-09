2 still sought in connection with Alabama riverfront brawl that drew national attention

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama are still looking to arrest two boaters on misdemeanor assault charges in connection with a riverside brawl that drew national attention. Major Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department said two of the three people facing charges are still being sought. The three are charged in connection with an attack on a riverboat captain and another dock worker that sparked a riverside brawl in Alabama’s capital city. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the two “did not honor their agreement to surrender to authorities.” The brawl began when several white boaters attacked a Black riverboat co-captain. Video of the fight was shared widely on social media.

