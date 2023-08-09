Armenians face genocide in Azerbaijan, former International Criminal Court prosecutor warns

KORNIDZOR, Armenia (AP) — The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is warning that Azerbaijan is preparing genocide against ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region. Luis Moreno Ocampo called for the U.N. Security Council to bring the matter before the international tribunal. A report by Ocampo issued Tuesday said Azerbaijan’s blockade of the only road leading from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh seriously impedes food, medical supplies and other essentials to the region. The report notes that a U.N. convention defines genocide as including “deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction.” A government representative in Azerbaijan dismissed the report, saying it “contains unsubstantiated allegations and accusations.”

