Brazil’s former highway police director has been arrested in a probe into election interference

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police in Brazil have arrested the former director of the Federal Highway Police as part of an investigation into possible political interference in last year’s presidential elections. Brazil’s Federal Police said in a statement that officers had carried out ten search and seizure warrants and arrested one person, without giving the name. A federal police official in Brasilia, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed that the former highway police director, Silvinei Vasques, was arrested Wednesday morning in Santa Catarina state. Allegations surfaced after the Oct. 30 election that highway police had interfered in support of former right wing President Jair Bolsonaro.

