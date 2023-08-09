Child wounded when shots fired into home; 3rd shooting of a child in St. Louis area since Monday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County police say someone fired several shots into a house and wounded a 9-year-old child on Wednesday morning. It was the third shooting involving a child in the St. Louis area in Missouri this week. The shooting happened in north St. Louis County, and the 9-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. On Monday, 7-year-old Darnell Macon died while playing with a loaded gun in a pickup truck in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley. The boy’s grandfather is facing charges. Also Monday, 5-year-old Dariyah Lathan was shot and killed in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Police have not released further details about the Belleville shooting.

