Customer’s vehicle strikes, injures 3 in service area of Los Angeles car dealership, official says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people at a Los Angeles auto dealership, and witnesses say one woman was trapped under the vehicle. Los Angele Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey says the vehicle entered the dealership service center, striking a customer and two workers before coming to rest in a customer reception area. Witnesses say the female customer was briefly trapped but freed by bystanders. She was administered CPR by an off-duty nurse before being rushed to a trauma center. Two workers were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver had no obvious injury. The dealership is in the Mission Hills neighborhood, northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.