Former NYPD inspector pleads guilty to obstructing probe of NYC mayor’s failed presidential bid

NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-police official has pleaded guilty to blocking an investigation into the misuse of city resources by former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio during the Democrat’s failed presidential campaign. Former NYPD inspector Howard Redmond pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with physical evidence, obstructing governmental administration and official misconduct. He avoided jail time under a plea deal that mandated his termination from the NYPD and the loss of roughly $250,000 in benefits. A 2021 investigation found that Redmond obstructed an inquiry into de Blasio’s use of his police detail for protection as he traveled the country during his short-lived presidential campaign. Redmond told the court he was sorry for not taking the investigation seriously.

