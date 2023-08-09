Iraq water crisis could have regional consequences, UN human rights chief warns

BAGHDAD (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief has warned that Iraq’s water crisis could affect other countries in the region. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk made the comments Wednesday at a news conference in Baghdad following a four-day visit to Iraq. Severe water shortages because of climate change and mismanagement have destroyed harvests and killed off fish and livestock. Türk held meetings with Iraqi government and judicial officials including the prime minister and speaker. They discussed a handful of human rights issues, including the death penalty, overcrowding in prisons, and the need for strengthening human rights institutions in the country.

