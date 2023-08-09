Israeli forces kill a Palestinian man in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials say

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli troops killed the 27-year-old in the West Bank town of Zawata, north of the city Nablus. The area has been a flashpoint for violence between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the current fighting. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Thursday’s death was the latest in an unabating wave of violence. The death brings the number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank this year to 168, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

