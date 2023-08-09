Khanun blows strong winds and heavy rains into South Korea, where thousands evacuated the coast

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — A strong tropical storm is blowing ashore in South Korea and dumping heavy rain in its southern regions. Officials had evacuated thousands of coastal residents before Khanun made landfall Thursday morning. A foot of rain has fallen already in parts of the mainland and some streets were flooded. Khanun is forecast to advance up the Korean Peninsula for hours, with its eye brushing the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. It will weaken by the time it moves to North Korea early Friday, but the greater Seoul area is still forecast to feel the impact until Friday afternoon.

By KIM TONG-HYUNG, YONG JUN CHANG and AHN YOUNG-JOON Associated Press

