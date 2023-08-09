Major gun safety groups come together to endorse Joe Biden for president in 2024
By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gun safety groups are joining together to endorse President Joe Biden in 2024, as the president continues to push for stricter gun laws as a major part of his political platform that was all but unthinkable for Democrats even a few years ago. The endorsements, obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday, were the first time the groups have jointly announced support for a presidential candidate and comes as gun violence is on the rise in the U.S. The groups endorsing the president for reelection include: Brady Campaign, Team Enough, Community Justice Action Fund, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, and Giffords.