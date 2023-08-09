Man sought in alleged misuse of over $30M intended for Christian ministry in China

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities are seeking a man accused of misusing more than $30 million donated by religious groups and individuals for ministry in China. Forty-five-year-old Jason Gerald Shenk is charged in Georgia with wire fraud, money laundering and other charges in connection with funds raised primarily from religious communities in Ohio and North Carolina. Authorities allege that he vowed to use the money to produce and distribute Bibles and other Christian literature in China. Officials say instead he used much of it for his own purposes, including online gambling and buying precious metals, stock, and foreign property. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing him.

