NYC mayor wants more aid from the Biden administration to offset $12B in costs for housing migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — With thousands of migrants still arriving in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams is renewing his appeal to the federal government to help the city avert a budgetary crisis as expenses mount. The city is now projecting costs to exceed $12 billion by the end of next year to help care and temporarily house people coming from the southern U.S. border. Even as the number of people crossing the southern U,S. border has fallen, thousands of migrants continue to head to New York City. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has dispatched a small team to the city to help determine how the federal government should respond.

