Prince Harry lauds the healing power of sports as he kicks off a promotional tour of Asia in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Prince Harry has lauded the virtue of sports and its healing powers as he kicked off a promotional tour of Asia in Tokyo. He says that sports not only helps build up physical strength but can also help heal the body and mind. The Duke of Sussex spoke on Wednesday at an event hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society, an organization based in the Japanese capital. He said he has seen sports save people from “rock bottom” of their life. He said that in sports, the “mental aspect and healing ability is extraordinary.” A polo player, Prince Harry is to travel from Tokyo to Singapore where he will participate in a polo cup.

