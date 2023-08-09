Special counsel got search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, documents say

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying. That’s according to court documents released Wednesday. The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that it should not have been held in contempt or sanctioned. The filing says the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.