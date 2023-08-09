Sudan fighting is driving country to collapse and millions face a ‘humanitarian calamity’, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — UN officials say nearly four months of brutal fighting is driving Sudan to collapse with millions of people trapped in a “humanitarian calamity” and the possibility of a new ethnic conflict spilling into the region. The dire briefings to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday by Assistant Secretary-General Martha Pobee and U.N. humanitarian operations director Edem Wosornu painted a grim picture of escalating clashes between the forces of rival generals and no sign of an end to the conflict that has killed thousands of people since April. Pobee told the council that neither side is “achieving victory nor making any significant gains,” and the Sudanese people are facing “unimaginable suffering.”

