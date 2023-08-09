Things to know about a vote in Ohio, court action in Kansas and Utah and other abortion developments

Ohio voters rejecting a measure that would have made it more difficult to change the state’s constitution is one of several developments related to abortion policy in several states this week. Ohio voters kept in place the rule that the state constitution can be amended with a simple majority of votes. The move comes ahead of a November referendum where voters will be asked to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution. Elsewhere, courts in Kansas and Utah heard arguments about abortion laws in those states. In Arizona, activists began a push to ask voters to create a constitutional right to abortion.

